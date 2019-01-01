Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Mane & Aubameyang share Golden Boot
The Premier League season is over, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – went down to the wire.
Goal has compiled the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season. Check it out below!
Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers
Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah was looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year saw him top the charts, and he again takes home the prize despite only netting 22 times this time around.
He will have to share the prize, however, with team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulling level on the final day of the season.
Sergio Aguero - who netted his 11th hat-trick for the Citizens during his side's 6-0 demolition of Chelsea at the Etihad in February, which equalled Alan Shearer's all-time record of most hat-tricks scored in the Premier League - finished one goal back on 21 successful strikes.
A pack including Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eden Hazard were not far behind.
*Up to date as of games played on May 12.
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|=1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|22
|=1
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|22
|=1
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|22
|4
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|21
|5
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|18
|=6
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|17
|=6
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|17
|8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|16
|9
|Callum Wilson
|Bournemouth
|14
|=10
|Richarlison
|Everton
|13
|=10
|Raul Jimenez
|Wolves
|13
|=10
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|13
|=10
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|13
|=10
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|Everton
|13
|=10
|Glenn Murray
|Brighton
|13
|=16
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|12
|=16
|Romelu Lukaku
|Manchester United
|12
|=16
|Luka Milivojevic
|Crystal Palace
|12
|=16
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham
|12
|=16
|Ayoze Perez
|Newcastle
|12
|=16
|Ashley Barnes
|Burnley
|12
|=16
|Joshua King
|Bournemouth
|12
|=23
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Fulham
|11
|=23
|Salomon Rondon
|Newcastle
|11
|=25
|Anthony Martial
|Manchester United
|10
|=25
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|10
|=25
|Lucas Moura
|Tottenham
|10
|=25
|Leroy Sane
|Manchester City
|10
|=25
|Chris Wood
|Burnley
|10
|=25
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|10
|=25
|Marko Arnautovic
|West Ham
|10
|=25
|Gerard Deulofeu
|Watford
|10
Who finished top in 2017-18?
Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.
The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.