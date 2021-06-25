Premier League to fund thousands of defibrillators at grassroots sites after Eriksen collapse

The league will provide funding for more than 2,000 sites in the wake of the Denmark star's on-field collapse

The Premier League has announced that it will provide funding to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities as the league aims to save lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest.

The use of defibrillators has become a talking point in recent weeks after one was used to help save the like of Denmark star Christian Eriksen, who was recently discharged from the hospital following a successful operation less than a week after he suffered cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opener.

And now the Premier League has partnered with the Football Foundation and The Football Association to begin the first phase of the Premier League Defibrillator Fund rollout.

What is happening?

As part of the first phase, the league will ensure that AEDs are provided to Football Foundation-funded facilities that are currently operating without a device onsite.

In phase two, grassroots clubs that own their facilities will be able to apply for funding to purchase a defibrillator of their own.

In total, the league says that more than 2,000 sites will benefit from this new program with the first 1,000 units delivered in time for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The second batch, meanwhile, won't be far behind as it is expected to arrive in September, with the two phases giving access to roughly 1.5 million people that use those facilities.

What was said?

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “The traumatic incident we all witnessed when Christian Eriksen collapsed during UEFA Euro 2020 brings into sharp focus the need for defibrillators to be more widely available across the football community.

“The welfare of participants and all those involved in football is a priority and this fund will support many people using football facilities not just with the provision of devices but also the training required to use the equipment.

"Sadly, a sudden cardiac incident could happen anytime, anywhere and we hope by enabling more facilities to have a device, it will make the difference in saving someone’s life.”

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the club, is also among those in full support of the plan.

“I am a big supporter of the Premier League’s new initiative to fund defibrillators for thousands of grassroots football clubs," he said.

"I know from personal experience the importance of having access to this type of medical equipment and how vital it is for someone’s survival after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.

“Educating people how to use defibrillators is crucial. I really hope the clubs and facilities will encourage as many coaches, players and staff to undertake the training provided and help create safe places to play the game we all love.”

