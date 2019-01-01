Premier League should do more to help English teams in Europe - Klopp

The Reds boss believes top-flight could do more to aid their clubs on the continent, as the Dutch authorities have done for Ajax

manager Jurgen Klopp has called on the Premier League to help English teams in European competitions.

The German coach was responding to the Dutch football association, the KNVB, postponing the final round of Eredivisie fixtures for two and a half weeks to avoid fixture congestion for league leaders ahead of their semi-final with Hotspur.

In contrast, Liverpool must play vital games in the Premier League run in before their own semi-final with .

Klopp expressed surprise over the scale of the delay in the Eredivisie.

“The Dutch league had a problem because for the last two match days, everyone plays at the same time,” Klopp told a press conference.

“We would have thought they’d change [the Dutch fixtures] to the Saturday but they didn’t do that, I don’t know why.

“Would something like that happen in ? No, I don’t think it would happen here or in , to be 100 per cent honest.

“I think the Premier League should support teams. We now have four teams in the semi-finals in Europe and that is a big number.”

and are in the semi-finals of the , joining Liverpool and Spurs in the last four of European competition.

Klopp said that the television deal for the Premier League made it difficult for the governing body to move the schedule as they have in the .

“Can they do it? I don’t know. We all signed a big contract with the TV stations. On the one side we want the money and on the other side it is not always working out.

“If it is possible then everyone should help. It is a busy schedule over the year. It would be important if we could play Newcastle in the late game on the Saturday and not 1230 [UK time].

“What Holland is doing, I don’t think it is possible in all countries. If the whole world is watching you and you have signed these massive contracts then I don’t know if it is possible. It would be nice if it was possible and they would do it.”

Before they play Barcelona, Liverpool face two crucial Premier League games in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 1990.

Klopp said that his team's focus was firmly on those games, despite the media spotlight being trained on the matchup with Barcelona.