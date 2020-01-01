Premier League

Premier League release initial restart fixtures as Man City vs Arsenal & Everton vs Liverpool take centre stage

The English top-flight is set to resume after a coronavirus-enforced break on June 17, with the big games set to come thick and fast

The Premier League has released a revised fixture list for the resumption of competitive football from June 17, with Manchester City’s meeting with Arsenal and a Merseyside derby date between Everton and Liverpool among the pick of the early contests.

Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton 
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd 

    Saturday 20 June
    12:30 Watford v Leicester City
    15:00 Brighton v Arsenal 
    17:30 West Ham v Wolves  
    19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

    Sunday 21 June
    14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd 
    16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea 
    19:00 Everton v Liverpool 
    Venue TBC

