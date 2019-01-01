Premier League record win: What is the highest scoreline in UK top flight football history?
Manchester City's 8-0 hammering of Watford in 2019 or Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal at Old Trafford might spring to mind as some of the most memorable scorelines that the Premier League has had to offer – but they are far from the highest-scoring games of all time.
Goal has rounded up the highest Premier League scorelines since the inception of the competition in 1992, as well as the biggest margins in the top-flight.
Highest Premier League scorelines
The highest-scoring Premier League game of all-time was the 11-goal thriller between Portsmouth and Reading in 2007, where Benjani scored a hat-trick.
It is the only 11-goal game that the Premier League has ever witnessed, with Dimitar Berbatov netting four goals in Tottenham's 6-4 victory over Reading that amounted to 10 goals.
United are holders of the largest winning margin away from home through with 8-1 defeat of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in 1999.
|Goals scored
|Date
|Match
|11
|September 29, 2007
|Portsmouth 7-4 Reading
|10
|December 29, 2007
|Tottenham 6-4 Reading
|10
|November 22, 2009
|Tottenham 9-1 Wigan
|10
|August 28, 2011
|Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal
|10
|December 29, 2012
|Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle
|10
|May 19, 2013
|West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Man Utd
|9
|August 28, 2011
|Norwich 4-5 Southampton
|9
|March 4, 1995
|Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town
|9
|October 26, 1995
|Southampton 6-3 Manchester United
|9
|August 26, 1997
|Blackburn Rovers 7-2 Sheffield Wednesday
|9
|February 6, 1999
|Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd
|9
|February 12, 2000
|West Ham 5-4 Bradford City
|9
|March 11, 2000
|Tottenham 7-2 Southampton
|9
|November 13, 2004
|Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal
|9
|May 11, 2008
|Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City
|9
|January 16, 2010
|Chelsea 7-2 Sunderland
|9
|December 14, 2013
|Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal
|9
|March 22, 2014
|Cardiff City 3-6 Liverpool
|9
|August 30, 2014
|Everton 3-6 Chelsea
Biggest winning Premier League margin
Manchester City missed the chance to equal the largest winning Premier League margin – first set by crosstown rivals Manchester United – when they hosted Watford at the Etihad in 19-20 and won 8-0, with Bernardo Silva netting a hat-trick.
The Red Devils first held the record for the margin of the largest Premier League win with their 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1994.
Leicester equalled the record when thhey scored nine goals past Southampton in October 2019.
|Goals margin
|Date
|Game
|9
|March 4, 1995
|Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich
|9
|October 25, 2019
|Southampton 0-9 Leicester
|8
|September 19, 1999
|Newcastle 8-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday
|8
|November 22, 2009
|Tottenham 9-1 Wigan
|8
|May 9, 2010
|Chelsea 8-0 Wigan
|8
|December 23, 2012
|Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa
|8
|October 18, 2014
|Southampton 8-0 Sunderland
|8
|September 21, 2019
|Man City 8-0 Watford
|7
|November 18, 1995
|Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest
|7
|October 25, 1997
|Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley
|7
|February 6, 1999
|Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United
|7
|May 11, 2005
|Arsenal 7-0 Everton
|7
|January 4, 2006
|Arsenal 7-0 Middlesbrough
|7
|May 11, 2008
|Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City
|7
|April 25, 2010
|Chelsea 7-0 Stoke City
|7
|November 2, 2013
|Manchester City 7-0 Norwich