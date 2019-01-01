‘Premier League golden boot race is between Salah and Aguero’, says Robert Pires

The Citizens’ talisman presently leads the scoring chart in the English top-flight while the Reds forward trails as his closest rival

The battle for the 2018-19 golden boot is between ’s Sergio Aguero and ’s Mohamed Salah, according to legend Robert Pires.

Aguero and Salah have scored 18 and 17 goals respectively this term, a run which puts the latter in contention to retain the top scorer’s prize he won last term with 32 goals in 36 matches.

Despite the switch in his playing position on several occasions, Salah still remains the most potent scorer in Jurgen Klopp’s team this term ahead of Sadio Mane [14] and Roberto Firmino [9].

And Pires, who is pleased with the Egyptian’s performances believes his main challenger in the golden boot race is Aguero who has scored the most hat-tricks [3] this campaign.

“I think the race to the golden boot is between Salah and [Sergio] Aguero,” Pires told Bwin.

“Salah has had another great season and maybe proved a few people wrong who thought he wouldn’t be able to repeat last year’s performances.

“He has played a slightly different role this season where he has often been more of a striker than a winger so the pressure is on to score goals and he has delivered.

“I think you’d have to say that Aguero has made much more of an impact against the top-six teams, but there’s no doubt Salah is one of the best players in the Premier League."

Salah is yet to score a goal in his four outings for Jurgen Klopp's men and he will be hoping to rediscover his scoring touch when they welcome to Anfield on Sunday.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Liverpool have settled to share the spoils in their last three league games but the two-time Premier League winner thinks they are capable of winning their maiden league title despite behind a point behind leaders Manchester City.

He added: “Liverpool is a great club and I always enjoyed playing at Anfield because the fans are so passionate. I can imagine how much it would mean to them to win the Premier League this season and it will be interesting to see if the players can handle that pressure if hope turns into disappointment or expectation depending on how Liverpool perform in the next few weeks.

“I think Liverpool are more than capable of winning the Premier League this season. They have good players and a much bigger squad of quality than they’ve had in previous years. [Jurgen] Klopp is also one of the best managers in the Premier League so I think they could edge the title over Manchester City.”