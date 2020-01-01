Premier League fixtures 2020-21: Opening weekend, derbies & key dates in the English top-flight

Liverpool can start planning their title defence, Man City, Chelsea & Man Utd are among those chasing them down, while Leeds are back in the big time

The 2020-21 Premier League season will get underway on September 12, with reigning champions opening the defence of their title at home to newly-promoted Leeds.

Elsewhere in the first round of fixtures, take in a London derby date at and travel to .

Jose Mourinho and kick off on home soil against , Leicester go to Midlands rivals , welcome to Bramall Lane, West Ham play host to Newcastle and entertain .

Manchester rivals United and City, who had been due to open against and respectively, will see their games postponed on the back of their runs through to the latter stages of the and .

The games will come thick and fast from that point in the new campaign, with divisions around the world still playing catch-up on the back of coronavirus-enforced disruption in 2019-20.

A mouth-watering clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is due to take place on September 19, with Jurgen Klopp’s side then due to face Arsenal on the following weekend.

will take in another reunion with Mourinho at Old Trafford in early October, while the first Merseyside derby of the campaign is pencilled in for the 17th of that month.

That matchday will also see City take on Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta once again faces off against his managerial mentor Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on October 24, a week before rekindling their long-running rivalry with the Gunners.

will be looking to put down a title marker when they play host to Liverpool on November 7, and Guardiola’s side also have a trip to Tottenham to take in that month.

A testing run for Spurs will also see them face Chelsea in November, while they open December with a north London derby date against neighbours Arsenal.

On December 12, United and City are due to lock horns at Old Trafford and Wolves will face local rivals Aston Villa.

Manchester United will renew their rivalry with Leeds on December 19, before facing Leicester on Boxing Day.

