Premier League's fastest player for 2021-22 season revealed as Rudiger surprisingly records higher top speed than Salah
Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has been clocked as having the highest top speed of any player in the Premier League so far this season.
The Germany international has been a key player under Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 campaign, making 42 appearances across all competitions.
The Blues could soon find themselves without the defender's services, however, as sanctions against club owner Roman Abramovich have further complicated talks over a contract extension.
Who are the fastest players in the Premier League?
Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the league, Rudiger can also boast having the fastest sprint speed this term with an impressive 36.7 km/h reached against Brighton.
Perhaps surprisingly, the 29-year-old beat out pacey forwards Adama Traore, now on loan at Barcelona from Wolves, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who both come in at 36.6 km/h.
Salah's Reds team-mate Ibrahima Konate also features in the top six, followed by Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Leicester striker Patson Daka.
What next for Rudiger?
With Chelsea currently unable to sign players or tie their playing staff down to contract extensions, Rudiger's future is uncertain.
GOAL can confirm that the Stamford Bridge side had been willing to make him the best-paid defender in history with a wage of £200,000 per week.
The player himself is happy to remain in London, but a deal will now hinge on whether future club owners are happy to meet his demands.
If not, Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all registered their interest in Rudiger, who could make one last big-money move as he enters the twilight years of his career.