Premier League could ditch Sky Sports and BT Sport for in-house streaming in HUGE change to broadcasting

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League UK TV rights are currently given to Sky, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, however it is believed that the organisation could be considering showing the games on their own platform in the future. The Mirror believe there will be one more multi-platform deal before the Premier League attempt to go solo, so it is still a long way in the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: To watch all of the televised Premier League games in the UK currently costs over £100, and it could be set to rise with streaming services DAZN and Disney+ rumoured to be interested in acquiring the rights when they are next available. The move would be a huge blow to Sky, who have broadcast Premier League games since its inception in 1992 and helped turn it into the financial powerhouse it is today.

WHAT THEY SAID: An in-house broadcaster could be good news for fans of the Premier League, streamlining where they get their content from. Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters Association said: “There’s no question that supporters are increasingly feeling the financial strain. We’re not untouched by the general cost of living crisis but the more platforms there are, the more subscriptions we have to find. For those fans who want to watch everyone of the club’s televised games the costs are really starting to mount.”

WHAT NEXT? The next set of TV rights will be decided ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with Sky, BT and Amazon all expected to bid again for their packages. DAZN and Disney+ are also expected to enter the race for rights from 2025.