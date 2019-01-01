‘Praying for everyone affected!’ – Wanyama leads Kenyans to condole with terror victims

Al Shabaab attacked the hotel complex in Westlands area, in a raid that reminded Kenyans of the September 21, 2013 attack

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is among Kenyans, who have condoled with the victims of the Riverside DusitD2 attack.

The Harambee Stars captain took to his social media account to pray for those affected. Somalia-based Al Shabaab terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack on 14 Riverside Drive, where the dusitD2 Nairobi and an office complex are situated.

The gunmen shattered the calm at the complex when they stormed in and shot indiscriminately, sending workers and guests scampering for safety. Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa also took to his Twitter account after losing a closest friend in the attack.

Below are some of the comments from football lovers in the country.

Praying for everyone affected by the #RiversideAttack in Nairobi ❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SE8AKHLIx9 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 15, 2019

Fare thee well my friend. Your good spirit will live on in football. You did your part. We shall do ours and remember you. pic.twitter.com/k0BO9Qzxs6 — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) January 16, 2019

Prayers from us here for anyone at 14 Riverside Drive



God be with you pic.twitter.com/R6mSEyxiCm — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) January 15, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the incident that occurred today at 14 Riverside Drive. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) January 15, 2019

We pray for our country and all those affected at the #RiversideAttack. As a United people we shall overcome this attempts to spread fear amongst us.

God guide and Protect Kenya.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/5aGxvrXzN0 Article continues below — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) January 15, 2019

Our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones & wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. We shall overcome..GOD Bless Kenya! #RiversideAttack #Dusit #Nairobi #Fcukzoo #MagicalKericho pic.twitter.com/Lqfx27KYhY — Zoo FC (@zoofootballclub) January 16, 2019