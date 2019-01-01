Live Scores
‘Praying for everyone affected!’ – Wanyama leads Kenyans to condole with terror victims

Al Shabaab attacked the hotel complex in Westlands area, in a raid that reminded Kenyans of the September 21, 2013 attack

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is among Kenyans, who have condoled with the victims of the Riverside DusitD2 attack.

The Harambee Stars captain took to his social media account to pray for those affected. Somalia-based Al Shabaab terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack on 14 Riverside Drive, where the dusitD2 Nairobi and an office complex are situated.

The gunmen shattered the calm at the complex when they stormed in and shot indiscriminately, sending workers and guests scampering for safety. Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa also took to his Twitter account after losing a closest friend in the attack.

Below are some of the comments from football lovers in the country.

