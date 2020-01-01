Power Dynamos close to completing Agwanda signing from KCB

The Harambee Stars forward is set to follow Tusker FC star Timothy Otieno, who recently signed for Napsa Stars

Zambian outfit Power Dynamos and striker Enock Agwanda are locked in discussions hoping to reach an agreement to work together.

The forward managed to score 13 goals for Kenyan Premier League ( ) side to help them to a fifth-place finish in the abandoned season. It is for this reason the Southern Africa side made contact, hoping to convince the player to join them.

"If all goes well, the confirmation will be made public before the end of the week," a source close to the player told Goal on Wednesday.

"The club are interested in the player, they are convinced his experience will help them challenge for the league title. It is about a few personal issues that have not been agreed on, but everything else is settled."

In an earlier interview, A KCB official, who also did not want to be named, told Goal he was not aware the striker had left for Zambia.

"I have not heard anything about Enock [Agwanda] moving to Zambia or talking to a team in Zambia, I don’t want to lie to you that I know anything but please, I will find out and let you know," the source told Goal.

Agwanda had a great season with the Bankers last season and was headed to win the Golden Boot before the top-flight was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kenya, Agwanda, who is well known for his long throw-ins, has also featured for Coastal-based , champions , and .

Should Agwanda sign in Zambia, he will join the long list of Kenyan players featuring for Zambia clubs among them goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Jesse Were and David Owino of Zesco United, Musa Mohammed, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakuva, both who helped Nkana FC to win the league title in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Bankers are also set to lose their star defender Michael Kibwage to rivals FC.

"It is true, we have reached an agreement with Sofapaka and soon we will make it official," Kibwage told Goal on Tuesday.

"I am just waiting for the team to honour certain conditions and we will be good to go. But it is not a big deal, the most important thing is that we have reached an agreement and we will be working together [in the 2020/21 season]."

When reached for comment, club president Elly Kalekwa shed more light on the deal saying it is done.

"Kibwage will be joining us, we will be unveiling him in a couple of days," the successful businessman told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have agreed on a two-year contract with the player and we are happy to have finally managed to convince him to join us.