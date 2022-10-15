- Kante out with injury
- Chelsea missing three key players
- Wants to improve fitness levels
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea will miss the services of N'Golo Kante after the midfielder suffered a setback in his recovery from injury. There is a possibility that the French international will be ruled out of the upcoming World Cup.
WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about Chelsea's injury woes in a press conference, Potter said: "I don't think you should blame everything on luck that's for sure. I think we can have a look and see what we can do better. Obviously, I've been here a few weeks so I haven't got the answers completely. But clearly, we want to always try to improve and that's an area that we can probably improve."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before Kante, full-back Reece James and centre-back Wesley Fofana were also ruled out of action due to respective knee injuries.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea next face Aston Villa in the Premier League on October 16 at Villa Park.