Posta Rangers coach Omollo reveals why he was impressed despite drawing with Kakamega Homeboyz

The tactician is happy with players' mentality but admits defensive frailties remain a concern which should be resolved

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is delighted with the way his charges played in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Kakamega .

Peter Thiongo had given the visitors a first-half lead but the hosts fought for an equaliser and were rewarded in stoppage time courtesy George Oporia. Despite not getting maximum points, the tactician was left impressed with the display by his charges.

"Sunday's display from the players was encouraging, I was satisfied with the general performance by the team," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"We were unlucky not to have won the game owing to the chances we created, but luck was not on our side. The never die attitude by the players to the last minute proved they are ready to fight for the team and get a positive result."

The former defender is, however, concerned by his charges defending which he feels could have negatively affected his team.

Our marking was very poor especially during transition, we were not fast in getting into our defending positions and it almost cost us especially in the dying minutes. It is something we are going to work on and rectify before our next game," Omollo concluded.

The Mailmen are currently placed third on the log with four points after two matches.