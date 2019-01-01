Posta Rangers won't dig their own grave for Gor Mahia - Omollo
Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo states his charges will not underrate Gor Mahia in their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match on Sunday.
The 18-time league champions have not had simple training sessions owing to boycotts by players protesting their unpaid dues. The Mailmen have not had off-pitch issues and are better placed psychologically as compared to their opponents.
However, the former defender has warned his charges against complacency saying it is vital they get a good result.
"Gor Mahia are a big team, and whether they train or not, they will always perform on the pitch," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.
"It is going to be a very tough match for us, we know the kind of opponents we are playing against. Going on the pitch with the mentality that Gor have not trained will be a big mistake for us, we have to take them with the seriousness it deserves."
"You cannot underrate your opponent because of poor preparation, it will be like digging yourself a grave."
The Mailmen have improved this season and are currently placed in ninth position after accumulating a total of 18 points from the 13 games.
Gor Mahia have tasted defeat just once this season and they top the table with 28 points.