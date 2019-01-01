Posta Rangers win to send AFC Leopards to relegation Zone

The win against Nzoia Sugar helped the mailmen to move up the table and leave Ingwe at the basement

Bandari FC went joint top of the Kenyan Premier League with a 2-0 victory against visitors Vihiga United.

The Dockers scored their first goal in the 13th minute courtesy of David Kinga'tua with the second one coming late in the second half through Yemi Mwana. The coastal-based side is now level on points with Mathare United, who suffered a 4-1 defeat against Sofapaka, but has a healthy goal difference.

In another league match, ten-man Kariobangi Sharks defeated Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal. A Shaphan Oyugi ninth-minute strike was enough to hand coach William Muluya maximum points.

It was the fifth win for the Shield Cup winners who have now amassed a total of twenty-one points in the twelve matches played. Bottom-placed Posta Rangers finally got maximum points on Tuesday at home after defeating Nzoia Sugar 2-0.

The result means AFC Leopards drop to the relegation zone alongside Mt. Kenya United.