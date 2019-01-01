Posta Rangers win compounds Kisumu All-Stars' woes

The KPL newcomers are yet to register a win in the top-flight after falling to the Mailmen on Monday

Posta ' good start to the Premier League ( ) 2019/20) season has continued with a big win over struggling Kisumu All-Stars.

A 3-0 win at Kenyatta Stadium ensured the Rangers picked up the points to move to sixth on the KPL log.

A goal from William Odera in the 51st minute gave the Mailmen the lead before Joseph Mbugi stretched their advantage with a 75th-minute penalty before Elvis Osok added the third four minutes later.

With two wins, two draws and a loss, Sammy Omollo's side looks an improved outfit, especially after battling relegation all through last season.

They kept their league status after a successful play-off against Nairobi Stima and their next match will be away to Zoo FC at Kericho Green Stadium on October 20.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All-Stars' struggles will persist into week six of the KPL season as they have managed to pick up just one point in a draw against .

Their four losses mean they sit deep into the relegation zone at position 17. They will next face unbeaten on October 19 before concluding the month with a tie against another struggling side - .