Posta Rangers: Western Stima parked the bus and frustrated us – Omollo

The Mailmen’s coach blames the Powermen how they defended their lead as his team suffered their first defeat of the season

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has stated his side was frustrated by ’s decision to park the bus during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The visiting Powermen took all the points after winning 1-0 courtesy of Ugandan striker Villa Oromchan but according to the former international, they opted to play a defensive game after taking the lead thus limiting his side from playing and passing the ball.

“It is always difficult to play against a team which is behind the ball,” Omollo told reporters after the match at Machakos.

“Every team which plays from behind is very hard to crack and it is exactly what Western Stima did to my side. They opted to shut us down from moving forward and defended like there was no tomorrow.”

Omollo has, however, said his side deserved to get something from the match.

“It was hard luck but I think we should have done more, like in the first half we created many chances but we never used them,” Omollo continued.

“But the intensity was not there the way we wanted it to be and then of course off the ball, when we lost possession and could not recover on time.

“I think we must work on that, before our next match.”

Western Stima coach Salim Babu refuted Omollo’s claims he opted to defend their lead saying it was just a strategy.

“We did not park the bus, we have been playing well in our last two matches and I knew we will win today.

“What I did was to change strategy after we took the lead so we can attack them from the counter-attacks and we almost got a second goal. It was just a game plan and nothing more.”