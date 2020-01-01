Posta Rangers were punished for underrating Chemelil Sugar - Omollo

The tactician explains the reason behind his team's loss against the Sugar Millers after a three-match winning run

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes his team fell against Sugar because his players underrated them.

The Mailmen had come into last Saturday's match as favourites but ended up losing 2-1 at Muhoroni Stadium.

The furious tactician states it could have been different if only his players could have taken the match with all the seriousness it deserved.

"Underrating your opponent is the worst thing you can do in football," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"My players had anticipated an easy game because Chemelil have not been doing well in the league.

"By the time the players realized our opponents meant business, it was too late.

"However, the lesson is learned and we are now focusing on our FKF Shield game."

The Mailmen are scheduled to play Tandaza FC on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo and the former international won't make the mistake of underestimating a team again.

"This is a competition, a knockout game with no second chance, so we have to ensure we give our best and get a win in regular time," Omollo continued

"We made a mistake against Chemelil and we have a chance to rectify it this weekend."

Saturday's match kicks off at 13:30.