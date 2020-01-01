Posta Rangers were lucky against AFC Leopards - Omollo

The tactician admits it was a 50/50 game and any team stood a chance of getting the win in the top tier game played on Wednesday

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has stated his charges were lucky to bag maximum points against AFC in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash.

Francis Nambute and Sammy Odera struck for the hosts with John Makwatta replying for the 13-time league champions in the 2-1 win. The former defender was left impressed with the way his team played and the commitment shown against one of the best sides in the league.

"Our win against Leopards was an important one, but I believe we were lucky," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"At 1-1, it was anybody's game; they could have won the match as well but I am happy we did. Odera strike was special, it is hard to see such kind of goals and in the end, it won us the game."

Omollo has also spoken highly of new signing Ezekiel Okare who, in his debut, had a good game against Ingwe.

"[Okare] is the kind of player I needed in my team; pacey and a clinical finisher. We lacked goals and someone who can harass the opponent defence and Okare will give us a solution. He is a good signing for us," the tactician concluded.

The next game for the Mailmen will be a tricky away fixture against the struggling Kisumu All-Stars on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.