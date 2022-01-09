Posta Rangers will be hosting the Football Kenya Premier League champions Tusker FC at Thika Stadium aiming at extending their four-match unbeaten run.

However, the Brewers are aware they cannot afford to drop more points if they are to successfully defend their league trophy.

Game Posta Rangers vs Tusker Date Sunday, January 9, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Posta Rangers Squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.

Rangers, who are under Stanley Okumbi's guidance, have been doing well in recent league matches.

In the last four games, they have managed to collect eight points out of the possible 12.

"In the league, there is no team that is easy, all teams are tough and should be taken seriously," Okumbi told GOAL.

"Tusker have good players and an experienced coach, but we also have a competitive squad. We will be going for nothing but a positive outcome."

Probable XI: Opiyo, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam

Position Tusker Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

After an inconsistent start to the season, it seems the Brewers are slowly getting their rhythm back.

It is still early to rule them out of the race for the title owing to their current position.

Coach Robert Matano will most probably stick to the team that defeated Bidco United 2-1 in their latest league outing.

Probable XI: Bwire, Monyi, Kipyegon, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna