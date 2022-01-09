Posta Rangers vs Tusker FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Posta Rangers will be hosting the Football Kenya Premier League champions Tusker FC at Thika Stadium aiming at extending their four-match unbeaten run.
However, the Brewers are aware they cannot afford to drop more points if they are to successfully defend their league trophy.
|Game
|Posta Rangers vs Tusker
|Date
|Sunday, January 9, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Posta Rangers Squad
|Goalkeepers
Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira.
|Defenders
Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga.
|Midfielders
Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia.
|Forwards
Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.
Rangers, who are under Stanley Okumbi's guidance, have been doing well in recent league matches.
In the last four games, they have managed to collect eight points out of the possible 12.
"In the league, there is no team that is easy, all teams are tough and should be taken seriously," Okumbi told GOAL.
"Tusker have good players and an experienced coach, but we also have a competitive squad. We will be going for nothing but a positive outcome."
Probable XI: Opiyo, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam
|Position
|Tusker Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
After an inconsistent start to the season, it seems the Brewers are slowly getting their rhythm back.
It is still early to rule them out of the race for the title owing to their current position.
Coach Robert Matano will most probably stick to the team that defeated Bidco United 2-1 in their latest league outing.
Probable XI: Bwire, Monyi, Kipyegon, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna
Match Preview
The Mailmen have so far managed to score nine goals in their last four matches and conceded four.
However, it will interesting to see whether Rangers can claim a double after defeating Tusker by a solitary goal in the last meeting.
In their last five matches, the Brewers have managed three wins, losing once and drawing once as well.
On the other hand, Rangers have managed to score three goals in those five matches and conceded seven.