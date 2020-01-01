Posta Rangers vs Mathare United encounter will be a cracker - Omondi

The two sides will meet on Sunday action in Narok as they seek to bounce back from their previous losses

midfielder Francis Omondi has claimed their match against Posta at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium is going to be "a cracker".

will host Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie on Sunday after both sides lost their previous matches.

Posta Rangers were beaten by with a 3-1 scoreline and Mathare United fell to at the Coast by the same score.

“It is going to be a cracker of a game because we know we will go out trying to get the win which is what Posta will try to do as well,” Omondi told the club's website.

“Both teams haven’t had the best of results lately and Sunday’s game provides the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways and of course the team that makes the least mistakes is the one that will carry the day.”

Mathare United are ninth on the log and Omondi feels their position is something to derive joy from especially after high-flying results during the first few games of the season.

“As a team, we are not happy with our league placing, we believe we should be higher up the table,” he concluded.

“But we have dropped too many points that we should not have dropped in the first place and hopefully, we can rectify this starting with Sunday’s game.”

Posta Rangers' inferior goal difference compared to Mathare United's means they are in 10th position.