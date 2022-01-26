Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will jump to second spot on the FKF Premier League table if they manage to beat Posta Rangers in a top-flight fixture at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo will also strive to end their run of two matches without a win, which has seen them draw twice. They drew 1-1 against Bidco United and met again in the second round meeting which also ended 1-1.

Game Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Posta Rangers squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.

Posta Rangers will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last league assignment 2-1 against KCB.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has revealed the message he gave to his players ahead of the clash with the former champions.

“I have told them to play their game, and play without fear, we have beaten Gor Mahia before and we can do it again if we keep our style of play,” Okumbi told GOAL.

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Omondi, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison is confident they will arrest their run of two draws with victory against the Mailmen.

“Preparation-wise is as good as we can expect,” Harrison told the club’s official website ahead of the game. “We played a couple of days ago, so yesterday [Monday] was more of regeneration, and today [Tuesday] we just worked on our shape in readiness for the game on Wednesday [against Posta Rangers].

“Very little time to sort of straighten out things but we move to the next game with a target of maximum points.”

Harisson also confirmed three players - Peter Oudu Ernest Wendo, Adama Keita and Benson Omalla - will miss the fixture owing to various reasons.

“We will be missing Peter Oudu who is out with an injury and three other players Wendo, Adama, and Benson, who are out due to some other reasons which make it difficult.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ng'ang'a, Shakava, Nkata, Mainge, Otieno, Odhiambo, Onyango, S. Onyango, Omondi, Ulimwengu.