Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Dennis Mabuka
K’Ogalo will go into the game against the Mailmen at Thika Municipal Stadium on Wednesday hoping to move up the table with a win

Gor Mahia will jump to second spot on the FKF Premier League table if they manage to beat Posta Rangers in a top-flight fixture at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo will also strive to end their run of two matches without a win, which has seen them draw twice. They drew 1-1 against Bidco United and met again in the second round meeting which also ended 1-1.

Game Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia
Date Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE
Outside Kenya TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE

Squads & Team News

PositionPosta Rangers squad
Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira.
Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga.
Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia.
Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.

Posta Rangers will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing their last league assignment 2-1 against KCB.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has revealed the message he gave to his players ahead of the clash with the former champions.

“I have told them to play their game, and play without fear, we have beaten Gor Mahia before and we can do it again if we keep our style of play,” Okumbi told GOAL.

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Omondi, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.

PositionGor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno.
Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison is confident they will arrest their run of two draws with victory against the Mailmen.

“Preparation-wise is as good as we can expect,” Harrison told the club’s official website ahead of the game. “We played a couple of days ago, so yesterday [Monday] was more of regeneration, and today [Tuesday] we just worked on our shape in readiness for the game on Wednesday [against Posta Rangers].

“Very little time to sort of straighten out things but we move to the next game with a target of maximum points.”

Harisson also confirmed three players - Peter Oudu Ernest Wendo, Adama Keita and Benson Omalla - will miss the fixture owing to various reasons.

“We will be missing Peter Oudu who is out with an injury and three other players Wendo, Adama, and Benson, who are out due to some other reasons which make it difficult.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ng'ang'a, Shakava, Nkata, Mainge, Otieno, Odhiambo, Onyango, S. Onyango, Omondi, Ulimwengu.

Match Preview

K’Ogalo are currently placed fifth on the log with 27 points from 15 matches, six points adrift of table-toppers Kakamega Homeboyz, and victory will take them to the second position.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers are placed eighth on the 18-team table with 22 points from 14 matches. They have managed six wins, four draws, and four defeats.

Last season, Posta Rangers won the first meeting 1-0 but Gor Mahia recovered to win the second round meeting 1-0. In the previous season, the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw but the second-round clash was called off owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

In the last five matches, Posta have only managed one win against K’Ogalo with the former champions winning twice while the other two ending in draws.