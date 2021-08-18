Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Mailmen will go for their first double against K’Ogalo when the two sides face off in a top-flight fixture

Gor Mahia will aim for a win when they take on Posta Rangers in an FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo have already conceded title defeat as they are 19 points behind table-toppers Tusker, with only two matches left to end the season.

Game Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Posta Rangers squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.

Posta Rangers will go into the game seeking to seal a double over the outgoing champions and coach Stanley Okumbi is confident they will make it.

“We beat them in the first round meeting and we will use the same approach against them on Wednesday,” Okumbi told Goal. “We have to win the game and we want to seal a double over them.”

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia are struggling already, with a number of players skipping training sessions owing to unpaid salaries but coach Mark Harrison is ready to use the available players.

“I don’t talk about players who are not in my team, not attending training sessions, but I only speak about the players I have and have seen in training, so I will use what I have against Posta Rangers,” Harrison told Goal.

Some of the players who have demanded to leave K’Ogalo due to financial problems include lead striker Tito Okello, midfielder Clifton Miheso and defender Charles Momanyi.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Karim, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.