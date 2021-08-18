Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will aim for a win when they take on Posta Rangers in an FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo have already conceded title defeat as they are 19 points behind table-toppers Tusker, with only two matches left to end the season.
|Game
|Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Posta Rangers squad
|Goalkeepers
|Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira.
|Defenders
|Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga.
|Midfielders
|Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia.
|Forwards
|Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.
Posta Rangers will go into the game seeking to seal a double over the outgoing champions and coach Stanley Okumbi is confident they will make it.
“We beat them in the first round meeting and we will use the same approach against them on Wednesday,” Okumbi told Goal. “We have to win the game and we want to seal a double over them.”
Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia are struggling already, with a number of players skipping training sessions owing to unpaid salaries but coach Mark Harrison is ready to use the available players.
“I don’t talk about players who are not in my team, not attending training sessions, but I only speak about the players I have and have seen in training, so I will use what I have against Posta Rangers,” Harrison told Goal.
Some of the players who have demanded to leave K’Ogalo due to financial problems include lead striker Tito Okello, midfielder Clifton Miheso and defender Charles Momanyi.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Karim, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
While Posta Rangers drew 2-2 against Nairobi City Stars in their last league assignment, Gor Mahia also drew 1-1 against Bidco United.
It was Rangers who won the first round meeting 1-0, while in the same fixture last season, the teams drew 1-1 while the second round fixture was not played owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2019 season, Gor Mahia won the first round fixture 2-1 before they drew 1-1 while in 2018, Gor sealed a double over the Mailmen, winning the first meeting 5-0 before sealing it with a 2-1 win.
Gor Mahia are currently seventh on the table with 42 points from 30 matches while Posta are placed 13th with 36 points from 30 matches.