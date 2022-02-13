Posta Rangers vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be making a trip to Posta Rangers on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League targeting a win to boost their chances of finishing in the top half of the table.
For the Mailmen, this will be a massive opportunity for them to bounce back from losing ways after falling to Gor Mahia in their previous outing at the same venue.
|Game
|Posta Rangers vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Posta Rangers Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira
|Defenders
|Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga.
|Midfielders
|Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia.
|Forwards
|Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo
Coach Ali Salim, who took over from Stanley Okumbi, will be aiming at guiding the team past Leopards.
The Mailmen were humbled 3-1 in their last game against Gor Mahia and this will be a massive opportunity for them to show their mental strength by getting a positive outcome against the inconsistent Ingwe.
With no new injuries reported, Salim will be going for his best squad as he targets causing an upset against the 13-time champions.
"This is not going to be an easy game for us because we understand Leopards have good young players who are determined to prove a point," the tactician told GOAL ahead of the match.
"But having lost our previous game, it is important for us to ensure we get a good result on Sunday."
Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Omondi, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.
|Position
|AFC Leopards Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa, Tedian Esilaba
|Midfielders
|Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe
|Forwards
|Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince
Leopards have been blowing hot and cold this season owing to the inexperience within their squad.
However, assistant coach Tom Juma remains optimistic of getting another win at Thika Stadium this weekend.
"Our preparations this week have been good, as usual, we are psyched up and ready to take Rangers heads on," the ex-Harambee Star told GOAL.
"They are a good team, but that does not scare us, we want to prove that we can compete even with the experienced teams in the league."
Lewis Bandi is set to reclaim his position as a right full-back with Peter Thiong'o returning to his natural position.
Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Bandi, Munene, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Musamali, Wanyama, Nabwire, Olaniyi, Thiong'o, Mukangula
Match Preview
Leopards won their last meeting at Nyayo Stadium by a solitary goal and the Mailmen will be aiming at avenging that loss.
In the last five meetings in the league, Ingwe have managed to collect three wins, a draw and a loss, and as a result they are coming into Sunday's match as favourites.
However, it will not be a sure win for them considering the fact that Rangers have improved greatly this season. They are currently placed eighth on the table with 26 points while their opponents are placed 13th with five points fewer.