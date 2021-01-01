Posta Rangers vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be aiming at reaching the summit of the 18-team table if they get a win against the Mailmen at Ruaraka grounds

AFC Leopards will move joint top of the FKF Premier League if they get maximum points against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Ingwe’s title chances were boosted on Friday after table-toppers Tusker FC dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC and should they beat Rangers then they will ascend a level with the Brewers on 35 points at the summit.

On the other hand, Posta Rangers will be keen to move from position 13 on the log if they beat AFC Leopards but after a good run of results since the appointment of Stanley Okumbi before the league was halted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have struggled to get positive results.

In their first match when the league resumed, Rangers managed a 1-1 draw against Western Stima in Kisumu while AFC Leopards edged out Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in Nairobi.

Game Posta Rangers vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, May 22, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Posta Rangers squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, Dennis Oalo.

Posta Rangers will likely maintain the same squad that did duty against the Powermen in the away match and coach Okumbi has asked his charges to start winning matches if they are to move up the table.

“We started with a draw after the league resumed and what I can say it was a fair result for us as we were playing and having traveled all the way to Kisumu and with a squad which had not been together for the period of the lockdown,” Okumbi told Goal on Saturday.

“The good thing now is we have been together since then for at least a week and rectified some of the mistakes I spotted during the Stima game, all I want now is my boys to start winning matches so we can move up the table, I don’t like the position we are in, we need to move up.

“I know AFC Leopards will give us a difficult game but we are prepared to get a win from them, the boys are ready and I hope they play according to my instructions.”

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Owilo, Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems was not a happy man despite his team beating Nzoia Sugar 1-0 as he was left bemoaning the missed chances which he said they deserved to convert for a huge win.

The Belgian will thus task his strikers led by Elvis Rupia and youngster Caleb Owilo, who scored the lone goal against the Sugar Millers, to up their games against Rangers and get the maximum points.

In a recent interview, Aussems stated it is not important for his team to be at the top of the table at the halfway stage but what matters is where they end the top-flight this season.

“Being top of the table at the halfway point is not important, what is important is where we will be at the end of the season,” Aussems said. “What is impressive is we are almost at the top of the Premier League, but we still have a lot to improve.

“We are focused on the second leg of the season and doing well. We know that we will win some games, we will lose some, but we just need to take it a match at a time. I have a young team and it is not a good idea to put pressure on them. We will focus on training and doing things right.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Esambe, Munene, Kipyegon, Mukangula, Nga'nga, Mugheni, Rupia, Odhiambo, Caleb Owilo.

Match Preview Ingwe are lying third on 32 points from 15 matches and a win will see them move level on 35 points with leaders Tusker, who have already played two matches more while KCB, who play against Bandari on Sunday, are in second position with 33 points from 16 outings. It means Ingwe's move to the summit will be temporarily for 24 hours as KCB have a good chance to leapfrog them and Tusker if they beat the Dockers since they will take their tally of points to 36 points, one ahead of the two. Ingwe won their last fixture after battling hard to see off Nzoia Sugar while Posta Rangers needed a late strike to snatch a draw away to Western Stima. In the first round meeting between the two sides played at Kasarani Stadium, AFC Leopards scored through striker Rupia and Bienvenue Shaka to sink the Mailmen 2-1, who snatched their lone goal courtesy of Calvin Odongo in the second half. And in the last five meetings, AFC Leopards have managed three wins while Posta have secured one victory and the other match ended in a draw. Last season, Posta Rangers won the first meeting 2-1 before the reverse fixture was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic while in 2019, Ingwe won the two fixtures – beating Rangers 2-0 in the first meeting before sealing a double over them with a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture.