Posta Rangers v Mathare United: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Goal Kenya.
The ‘Slum Boys’ will be under pressure to get a win after they dropped two vital points against Ulinzi Stars last weekend

The two sides will be meeting with different ambitions, but the main thing will be fighting for maximum points.

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo led mail men have collected just three points from their initial two games, three less than the 2008 league champions, who have played a game more.

Game Posta Rangers vs Mathare United
Date Saturday, December 29
Time 3:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel 
NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players
None None
None None

The mail men are free from injuries and will be coming into the match aiming at collecting maximum points and dent the slum boys' good run.

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Atudo, Onguso, Ngotho, Odette, Odero, Ongeri, Manoa, Osumba, Mtembei and Nambute.

Position Missing player
None None

Just like Posta Rangers, the visitors are well prepared for the match; coach Francis Kimanzi is aiming at getting something from this game and will most probably stick with his side that drew 0-0 with Ulinzi Stars.

Probable XI for Mathare United: Owino, Situma, Omurwa, Juma, Okal, Oduor, Nyakeya, Kinyanjui, Kimani and Alwanga.

Match Preview

The two sides shared the points last season; the mail men won the first leg with the former champions winning the second.  In the two games played, Rangers have managed to collect three points, but conceding in every match is something that will worry coach ‘Pamzo’, who is known for his defensive approach.

A win for Posta Rangers will lift them from current thirteenth position to probably top five depending with the way teams above them play. After dropping points against Ulinzi Stars last weekend, Mathare United is aware that three points is what can take the team to either first position, depending with the way Western Stima play, or retain their current second position.

The team has managed to score five goals in the three games played, conceding none, something that has definitely gone down well with coach Kimanzi. However, he has to ensure he gets it right against this unpredictable Rangers side. In their past twelve outings, Rangers have won thrice, drawn seven times and lost three times.

