Posta Rangers v Mathare United: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview
The two sides will be meeting with different ambitions, but the main thing will be fighting for maximum points.
Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo led mail men have collected just three points from their initial two games, three less than the 2008 league champions, who have played a game more.
|Game
|Posta Rangers vs Mathare United
|Date
|Saturday, December 29
|Time
|3:00pm Kenyan Time
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.
|DSTV channel
|Free-to-air channel
|NONE
|KTN Burudani TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Missing players
|None
|None
|None
|None
The mail men are free from injuries and will be coming into the match aiming at collecting maximum points and dent the slum boys' good run.
Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Atudo, Onguso, Ngotho, Odette, Odero, Ongeri, Manoa, Osumba, Mtembei and Nambute.
|Position
|Missing player
|None
|None
Just like Posta Rangers, the visitors are well prepared for the match; coach Francis Kimanzi is aiming at getting something from this game and will most probably stick with his side that drew 0-0 with Ulinzi Stars.
Probable XI for Mathare United: Owino, Situma, Omurwa, Juma, Okal, Oduor, Nyakeya, Kinyanjui, Kimani and Alwanga.
Match Preview
The two sides shared the points last season; the mail men won the first leg with the former champions winning the second. In the two games played, Rangers have managed to collect three points, but conceding in every match is something that will worry coach ‘Pamzo’, who is known for his defensive approach.
A win for Posta Rangers will lift them from current thirteenth position to probably top five depending with the way teams above them play. After dropping points against Ulinzi Stars last weekend, Mathare United is aware that three points is what can take the team to either first position, depending with the way Western Stima play, or retain their current second position.
The team has managed to score five goals in the three games played, conceding none, something that has definitely gone down well with coach Kimanzi. However, he has to ensure he gets it right against this unpredictable Rangers side. In their past twelve outings, Rangers have won thrice, drawn seven times and lost three times.