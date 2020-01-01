Posta Rangers to govt: Please include us in stimulus package, our players are suffering

The struggling Mailmen have now sent a passionate plea to the Ministry of Sports to help support their players financially

Posta have reached out to the government to have them included in the stimulus package which is helping to assist sportsmen and women in the country financially.

The government introduced the stimulus package one month ago, to help support the players owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

AFC and were among the first teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to receive a stimulus stipend.

More teams

The Ministry of Sports, through Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed, announced Sh20 million had been released from the Sports Fund to help players amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

While players from all teams in the top-flight are shortlisted to get financial help for the next three months, , , Wazito FC, , , and , were excluded since they allegedly have financial backing.

Posta Rangers have now come out crying and begging Amina to help their players, who have suffered because they have not received salaries for the last three months.

“We wish to inform you Posta Rangers players and officials are also struggle financially and they are not stable as it was deemed,” Posta Rangers said in a statement dated June 11, signed by club chairman John Tanui, sent to Amina, and obtained by Goal.

“The players and officials owe rent arrears for at least two to three months.

“In addition to facing imminent eviction, as their June rent is due, they and their families now face an increasingly desperate housing, food, and health crisis. We look forward to your positive consideration and appreciate your continued support for the growth and development of sports in .”

During the first release, AFC Leopards pocketed the largest amount (Sh350,000) after submitting 35 names which included players and members of the technical bench.

Kisumu based All-Stars received Sh340,000 for 34 names with Sofapaka and Zoo FC getting Sh300,000 each for 30 individuals.

Women's footballers were not left behind. Gatundu-based Gaspo FC, who are taking part in the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL), also received their fair share. The technical bench and players numbering 28, received Sh280,000.

have also received financial support though most of the players feel the Sh10, 000 is not enough to help them pay accrued debts.