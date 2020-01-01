Posta Rangers set to miss two against Ulinzi Stars

The hosts are aiming at getting maximum points against the Nakuru-based side in the top tier game

Posta will play in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday without the services of the two key players.

The Mailmen will have to do without the services of captain Simon Mbugua and Charles Odette. The two have been vital for the Sammy Omollo-led charges this season but their stay is under jeopardy.

"Everyone else is available for the game apart from Odette and Mbugua whose contracts have expired," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"They are quality players, and yes, we will miss them but it is an opportunity for others to step up and fill the void left. I believe their contractual issues will be sorted out soon and we have them back in the team."

The former defender is expecting a tough game against the Soldiers but remains optimistic of getting a positive result.

"It is going to be a tough match for sure but we are prepared to go and fight for maximum points. In this kind of a game, it is vital to take chances, if we do I believe we will smile at the end of it," Omollo concluded.

The Mailmen have not lost any of their last five league matches against the four-time league champions, winning twice and drawing the remaining three games.