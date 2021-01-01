Posta Rangers' second win in FKF Premier League will come against AFC Leopards - Omollo

The Mailmen have registered seven draws in nine games in the top-flight so far

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo is hopeful his team will collect their second FKF Premier League win against AFC Leopards on Saturday.

While Ingwe have collected five wins and two losses from the seven games they have played, the Mailmen have managed to get seven wins from nine league games. They have drawn once and lost once as well.

"I am hopeful we have what it takes to get our second league win when we play Leopards," Omolo told Goal on Saturday.

"We have studied them, I was on the pitch when they played and won against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend. I am aware of their strong points; they are good in attack and have scored in all but one game, so we have to know how to stop them.

"But the most important thing is that I know where their weak points are, and we will try to exploit them. I believe we are getting our second win on Saturday."

The tactician has also lauded his defence for their good work despite being under pressure at times.

"When we do not get goals, usually the defenders feel the pressure because the opponents push to score," Omollo continued.

"However, they have played well; we have kept three clean sheets so far, and after the 3-0 loss we suffered in our opening game of the season against KCB, we have not conceded more than one goal."

In an initial interview, the former defender says his charges are playing well but the problem is with the attacking department.

"I will be trying to sharpen my attacking department in the mini-transfer window," Omollo revealed.

"We are playing well as a team, and our defence is solid. Chances are there but we are struggling to get the ball in the back of the net. So we have to find a solution because I believe if we would have taken a fraction of the chances created, the team would have been in the top five.

"We have to do something in the attacking department."