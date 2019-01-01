Posta Rangers retain KPL status after beating Nairobi Stima in play-offs

The Mailmen will remain in the top flight for another season after winning 3-2 on aggregate

Posta survived the axe to the National Super League (NSL) after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Nairobi Stima in the promotion/relegation play-offs on Wednesday.

After winning the first leg 2-1, the John Kamau led side needed a draw of any kind to ensure they remain in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the 2019/20 season.

Francis Nambute gave the Mailmen a deserved lead after just five minutes, after finishing off a rebound. It was a wakeup call for the Powermen who knew they had to score at least two goals and concede none to stand a chance of promotion.

A goal by Gradus Ochieng in the 47th minute restored Stima's hopes; unfortunately, they could not get another one despite a flurry of attacks late into the game.

Rangers ended up winning 3-2 on aggregate, meaning it is only and Mount United who have been relegated to the second tier.

Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars were automatically promoted to the top tier after finishing in the top two positions in the NSL.