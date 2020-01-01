Posta Rangers ready to compete against any KPL rival now - Omollo

The coach draws confidence from their last few performances and the new signings they acquired in January

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has claimed they are ready to face any team in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Omollo pointed out the fact they have only lost once in the last five matches as an indication have shown they are slowly making their case felt in KPL.

Since losing 2-1 to on January 5, Posta Rangers recorded three consecutive wins against AFC , Kisumu All-Stars and Wazito FC. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw against .

"Look at our last five matches we have been doing better and better and we have lost just one match against Ulinzi Stars," Omollo told Goal.

The former Mahakama FC head coach added the signings they made in January have been of great help to the team.

"Players have been pushing a lot and I always say it is all about competition and when I recruited a number of players for the areas we thought we were weak at, things have changed. Humphrey Okoti and Collins Okumu came and have improved our backline and this is very good for the team," he explained.

"Ezekiel Okare has also brought something new and has helped sharpen our edge up front.

"But what I know is we are stronger than during the first leg. It is now upon us to keep that momentum and remain more competitive."

Omollo further revealed why he is satisfied with the goalkeeping and the defence areas.

"Jairus Adira is doing a good job for us and has been making very crucial saves especially in our game against Wazito. Let me tell you, we are covered in defence and in the goalkeeping departments and what is important for me to check now is our midfield," Omollo stated.

"With Joseph Mbugi, Clinton Kisiavuki and Sammy Odero I believe my midfield will be very complete soon and I am saying this given the observations made in the previous matches. They will be clinical to help us cover the defenders and help launch attacks too," the former coach concluded.

"We can compete with every team now for sure."

Posta Rangers will travel to face Sugar on February 8 for the 20th matchday action.