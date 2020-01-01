Posta Rangers players crying foul after going two months without pay

The Mailmen are not financially sound amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta are in distress after going two months without their pay.

The Postal Corporation of (PCK) are the main sponsors of the KPL side but have been struggling. However, it all went from bad to worse after the closure of the airports owing to coronavirus outbreak.

"Our last salary came in February, since then we have not yet received anything," a source from Rangers told Goal on Thursday.

More teams

"There was no explanation, no nothing to date, it caught us unawares and things have turned out to be tough for us. We do not know what to do, we have been reduced to beggars or over-rely on our families for basic needs."

PCK business has been dwindling since 2008 when they recorded sh13.9 billion in annual revenue from parcels, money transfer, banking businesses and letters. By 2016, the last time the audit report was made public, the revenue had reduced in that the parastatal made a sh3.8 billion loss.

The Covid-19 has made it worse for the Mailmen who are not sure when they will get their pay. Goal understands the team has not received allowances since last year.

In the wake of the outbreak, Kakamega were the first to subject their players to a 50% pay-cut. Another KPL side followed suit.

players have been crying foul as the club has failed to pay their salaries, the same as their bitter rivals AFC .

Owing to the situation, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced the annulment of the top-tier and the coronation of Gor Mahia together with the relegation of Sugar and .

Article continues below

KPL contested the same in the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and the decision was overruled until the case is heard and determined.

By the time the KPL took a break, K'Ogalo were top of the table with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz and six more than FC who were placed third.

were placed in 11th position with 30 points from 23 matches. The Sammy Omollo-led side had won seven matches, lost as many and drawn nine.