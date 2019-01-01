Posta Rangers' Omollo warns Kisumu All-Stars of relegation after their slow KPL start

The tactician believes the Kisumu based side's early struggles might come back to haunt them this season

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has warned Kisumu All-Stars against posting poor results in the top tier this early.

The promoted side has struggled to cope with life in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) losing all their opening four games and have found the back of the net just once in the 360 plus minutes. The former international defender says it will be harder for them to recover.

"The KPL is not child's play, it is tough and it has taken All-Stars four games to realize it," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"It is tricky at the top, [All-Stars] might struggle to the end and might be battling relegation. I might be wrong, but on most occasions, a few teams can survive the axe after a poor start."

The Mailmen tactician believes the 2019/20 season will be very competitive despite the financial challenges experienced by most teams.

"The situation currently is tough for many teams, but players have everything to fight for on the pitch. I believe with the quality we have, the level of competitiveness will be higher meaning it will be a stiff challenge for all the teams," Omollo concluded.

are set to play Kisumu All-Stars on Monday in their fifth league outing.

Rangers have so far collected five points from their last four games and a win on Monday will push them into the top 10.