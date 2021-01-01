Posta Rangers' Okumbi is one of the best coaches in Kenya - Mathare United's Ali

The soft speaking coach will be leading the Slum Boys on Friday against the Mailmen hoping to get a positive outcome

Mathare United head coach Salim Ali believes Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi is one of the best coaches in Kenya and that is the reason his team is on the upward trajectory.

The youthful tactician was appointed to head the Mailmen after the dismissal of the now Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo. Prior to the one-week break, to allow Kenya to prepare and play friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania in preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo respectively, Rangers had defeated K'Ogalo by a solitary goal.

The Slum Boys coach concedes his Friday opponents will be motivated and ready to give their best to get a positive outcome.

"Okumbi is one of the best coaches around with a lot of pedigree and it is no surprise he seems to have [Rangers] on the up," Ali said ahead of the game.

"The game tomorrow will be a tough one as Rangers will be even more motivated because of their recent results but I feel we have enough to push for and hopefully secure a win."

The soft-speaking tactician also shed light on the team's preparations considering the fact that they have been struggling in the league.

"The mood in the squad has been superb this past few days," Ali, who has also coached Ulinzi Stars continued.

"To not have to play every three or four days has helped in bringing the team together which can be difficult when you have a busy schedule like the one we’ve endured so far in the season.

Article continues below

"We have tried to do one or two things differently to help improve on the spirit in the team and I can say that the players have really taken to it which is a huge plus. I feel we are going to see a much different team tomorrow."

The Slum Boys are second last on the table with nine points after just two wins, three draws, and eight losses in the 13 games played.

Their opponents are placed 14th on the table with as many points from 15 games and will be looking for their third win this season.