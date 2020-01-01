Posta Rangers' new signings responsible for win against Wazito FC - Omollo

The tactician acknowledged the stellar performances of the new players helped the Mailmen down the struggling KPL newbies

Sammy Omollo credited Posta ' new signings for Saturday's 3-0 win over Wazito FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Saturday.

signed Midfielder Clinton Kisiavuki, defenders Collins Okumu, Humphrey Okoti and striker Ezekiel Okare during the January transfer window, but Omollo singled out Okoti and Kisiavuki as the ones who shone against the KPL newcomers.

Joseph Mbugi scored a brace while the third goal was scored by the former Mount United and star Kisiavuki.

“I am very happy how my players faced Wazito and I had told them before the game we had no option but to fight hard. Every player indeed did what we had agreed upon and that is very good,” Omollo told reporters after the match.

“What impressed me most is the performance of the players we signed in the current transfer window; [Humphrey] Okoti impressed and Kisiavuki, who we signed from KCB in fact, was awarded the man of the match.

“Were it not for their good displays, Wazito would have actually given us a torrid outing."

Omollo also looked forward to their upcoming match against on February 1 and whether the appointment of Twahir Muhiddin as an interim coach will have any impact on the outcome of that tie.

“It is going to be a very tough match but the win from Wazito will surely give us motivation and again especially after winning the last three matches," the coach added.

“We are actually in high spirits as we wait to face Bandari who are also a very good team. The fact they have changed the coach means the team has also changed in one way or another but I hope we will be in good form when we face them.”

Posta Rangers are eighth with 28 points from 18 games.