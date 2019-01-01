Posta Rangers need to be consistent in the KPL this season - Omollo

The former international is confident the Mailmen can get a positive result against Batoto ba Mungu in their first game on Friday

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is aiming at starting the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) on a high.



The tactician took over from John Kamau about two weeks ago, and his first assignment will be to help his charges get past on Friday.

Omollo admits it will not be a walk in the park for his charges.



“Every coach would love to start the season with a win, and it explains why our match against Sofapaka will be tough,” Omollo told Goal on Thursday.



“[Sofapaka] is a good side, a strong one and they have had good pre-season preparations. However, we also want the points and I believe if we settle fast and stick to our game plan we will get something from the game.”



The former Kenyan international is adamant the team will be targeting a top-half finish by the end of the campaign.



“We do not want late struggles as it has been the norm in the past two or so seasons,” Omollo continued.

“This time around we want to be consistent on the pitch to stand a better chance of finishing in the top 10.”The Mailmen finished 16th last season but won the relegation-promotion battle against National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima to remain in the top tier.