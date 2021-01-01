'Posta Rangers lost against AFC Leopards in the first half' - Omollo

The Mailmen will sign strikers to sharpen their attacking department

Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo believes his charges lost the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game against AFC Leopards in the first half.

The two teams met on Saturday at the Kasarani Annex and the 13-time champions won the game 2-1. Red-hot Elvis Rupia and Bienvenue Shaka scored for Ingwe. The Mailmen, who earned just one win in 10 games, denied AFC Leopards a clean sheet when Calvin Odongo scoring in the second half.

However, Omollo believes it would have been different with a better start from his charges.

"We lost the game in the first half owing to our poor start," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"My defence, in the first half, was not up to the task. I warned them against letting Rupia hang around freely and he ended up punishing us. I am sure we would have gotten something from the game if we would have started the game better.

"There was much improvement after the break but the damage had already been done. We pushed harder for at least a draw but we did not get it."

With the top-tier set for a two-week break, the 51-year-old has revealed his plans for the Mailmen.

"We will be training at least three days a week because we do not want to struggle for fitness again," Omollo added.

"It will also give me an opportunity to get two or so players, especially in the attacking department. We have to strengthen because if we don't, we will struggle for goals and without goals, you cannot win."

Meanwhile, Leopards interim head coach Anthony Kimani has explained how the last 10 minutes were tough in the same game.

"Whenever one is leading by a margin of 2-1 the match tends to be very difficult because the opponent is determined to find an equaliser," Kimani said in his post-match conference.

"It is true the last 10 minutes were tough for us but I am happy our defenders did well in stifling those attacks. In most cases, when an opponent scores in the last minutes of the game, tension arises and that leads to mistakes but our defenders remained calm and that is very good of them.

"The players are now motivated and believe in themselves that they can get the results we want."