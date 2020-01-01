'Posta Rangers keen to maintain unbeaten run vs Wazito FC' - Omollo

The Mailmen have managed to get just one point from their last two matches, against KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz

Posta coach Sammy Omollo is keen on extending his team's unbeaten run against Wazito FC when the two teams lock horns in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League game this weekend.

The two teams have met four times in the top tier; the Mailmen have managed to get two wins with the other two games ending in 0-0 draws. Rangers have managed to score six goals in the process and conceded just two in the four meetings.

The former Kenya defender states it will be an exciting match but at the end of the day, three points are what they are going for.

More teams

"We have a healthy record against Wazito, we all know we have never lost to them and this is another opportunity for us to get three points," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"The week has been good to us, preparations have been intense and the players have positively responded. The spirit and motivation is good and I do not think we have a reason for not winning the Sunday game."

The 51-year-old will be lining up against Francis Kimanzi, who was appointed the Wazito FC boss at the beginning of the season. He has so far managed to get a win and a loss while Rangers have managed to get a draw and a loss in their opening two matches.

"Playing against Kimanzi is always interesting and exciting at the same time because he is a top coach," Omollo continued.

"It will be a tactical game but I am optimistic at the end of the day we will be smiling."

Rangers opened their campaign with a 4-0 loss to before getting a 1-1 draw away to Kakamega Homeboys in their second league assignment. Omollo has given his explanation on the two results.

Article continues below

"The first game is always tricky and it can go either side," said the league winning coach.

"Our record against KCB has also not been good but we worked harder after the defeat and managed to get a draw. Actually, we played well and led until the 85th minute when we conceded a penalty and shared the spoils.

"However, the result does not reflect how we played."