Posta Rangers have to respect Kisumu All-Stars - Omollo

The tactician has stated his charges must give their best to stand a chance of winning against the struggling hosts

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has stated his players must have respect against Kisumu All-Stars to stand a chance of getting maximum points.

The Mailmen were in an inspired form on Wednesday, defeating AFC 2-1 in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. On Sunday, the Nairobi based side will have a relatively easier task against the struggling All-Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

"We cannot go with a mentality All-Stars are an easy team to beat, it will end up costing us," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"You must respect your opponent regardless of the level they are in, it is the only way you can play at your best and win. My players have to do the same on Sunday; yes [Kisumu All-Stars] are not at their best but who said they cannot cause an upset?"

Earlier on, the tactician had lauded the impact of his new signing Ezekiel Okare who he believes will help the team in the attacking department.

"[Okare] is the kind of player I needed in my team; pacey and a clinical finisher. We lacked goals and someone who can harass the opponent defence and Okare will give us a solution. He is a good signing for us," Omollo concluded.

are currently placed in the ninth position with 22 points.