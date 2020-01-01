Posta Rangers have already achieved KPL targets - Omollo

The coach stated they wanted to avoid the relegation struggle which they have been engaged in for the last two seasons

Posta have already achieved their Kenyan Premier League ( ) objectives of the season, coach Sammy Omollo has said.

Rangers managed to keep their KPL status last season after seeing off Nairobi Stima in the play-offs and Omollo has revealed their main target for the 2019/20 season was to avoid relegation totally or the related dogfight survival.

Currently, are 10th with 29 points which means they have 21 and 20 more points than Kisumu All-Stars and Sugar respectively who are now occupying the bottom places of the table.

More teams

“We are going to finish top eight because even as we speak, we are within there,” Omollo told Goal.

“It will be a very big achievement for me considering this is a team that remained in the KPL after playoffs.

“In the last two seasons, we have been fighting relegation.”

Posta Rangers lost to Chemelil Sugar during the last match at Muhoroni Sports Complex but Omollo is adamant they will not be engaged in survival fights given what they have achieved and the stage where KPL has reached.

The league will be entering matchday 21 on February 22 and 23.

Article continues below

“It will be a big achievement if we finish among the best eight teams. Our short-term plans were to avoid playoffs and relegation and so far, we have done a good job in that regard,” said Omollo.

“We have achieved our objective and it will be impossible to engage in the play-offs or get relegated given where we are now and the stage of the league.”

Posta Rangers will face on February 22 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.