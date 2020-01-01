Posta Rangers gave KCB a tough game - Oduor

The Bankers completed a double over the Mailmen with a good display in top tier game staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor is delighted with the way his charges played in the 3-1 loss against Posta in a Kenyan Premier League game on Saturday.

Prior to the game, the Bankers had lost against and and they needed a win to get back to the top three. Enock Agwanda scored a brace with Michael Mutinda scoring once to help the Zedekiah Otieno-led charges to a 3-1 win.

Ezekiel Okare scored the consolation for his side, but it was too little too late to help them get something from the game.

"We were clinical in front of the goal; we created chances and finished them," Oduor told Goal on Sunday.

"It was a tough game despite our win but what impressed us the most was the ability to put them under pressure. We denied them space to play and attacked with every opportunity we got."

The former midfielder has also explained the impact the win had on his team.

"It is not easy to bounce back instantly from two defeats in a row because players need to be psychologically prepared and strong. I am happy we managed to [win the game], it is exactly what we needed," Oduor added.

"I believe we will be even stronger in our next game as we target the top positions."

The Bankers will play Bandari in their next assignment.