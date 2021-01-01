Posta Rangers game is an opportunity for Sofapaka to get it right - Odhiambo

It is the first match Batoto ba Mungu will engage in under different captains and a new assistant coach

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo has stated it is their time to make things right when they come up against Posta Rangers in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter.

Sofapaka drew 2-2 against KCB in the previous game but they have not been able to register good results and Odhiambo believes Posta Rangers will give them a chance to make amends.

“It’s another opportunity to get it right, we are facing Rangers who are also struggling to get results and that makes it a tough match," Odhiambo told the club's website. "We have had a good preparation towards the match, the lads are in good spirits and going by our display against KCB, I believe we will come out victorious on Sunday.”



The former Bandari coach further explained why the game is one that Batoto ba Mungu must win.

“Definitely yes, we have to win to get our momentum on," he added. "We haven’t had the best of starts to the season but I believe there is still room to get our season back on track."

Sofapaka will miss Togolese goalkeeper Aigba Moubarak who got an injury on his shoulder during the draw against KCB in Wundanyi in the midweek encounter. Michael Bodo could return to the starting line-up as he started full training after he had been sidelined by a groin injury.



A back injury had sidelined Stephen Okola who has also started light training ahead of the game against Stanley Okumbi's Posta Rangers. Odhiambo expressed optimism despite the injury cases on his side.



“We had one fresh injury concern in Moubarak," said the coach. "He injured his shoulder and it’s a concern for us because he’s a top player and we want him fit for every single match.

"In his absence, we have Kevin Omondi who’s equally good and I believe he will fill Aigba’s void. We are glad to have Bodo and Mohamed Kilume fully fit for the match.”