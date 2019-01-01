Posta Rangers frustrate Gor Mahia in end of year encounter

The two sides scored from the spot-kick to ensure they share spoils in one of the two league matches played on December 29

Posta claimed a 1-1 draw against the Kenyan Premier League ( ) leaders at Narok County Stadium on Sunday.

took the lead in the 56th minute when Joseph Mbugi successfully converted a penalty they won after pressing Gor Mahia in the early periods of the second half.

K'Ogalo fought hard and won their penalty in the 85th minute and captain Kenneth Muguna stepped up to take the spot-kick with success to ensure they come out of the encounter with at least a point.

The draw means Posta Rangers have put a break to Gor Mahia's dominance of this fixture. In the last five matches, the Mailmen had lost four and drew in just one game.

The result, however, means Gor Mahia will cross into the new year still at the top of the KPL table with 29 points, one more than second-placed . K'Ogalo still have two matches in hand though.

Posta Rangers are ninth on the log with 19 points from 14 matches.

At Kasarani Stadium, finished the year on a high after defeating poor 4-0.

From the onset, the 2008 KPL champions looked dangerous, dominating against their visitors who looked out of sorts.

In the 37th minute, James Kinyanjui went past his marker before picking out Clifford Alwanga with his pinpoint cross. The striker made no mistake, heading the ball past a stranded former U20 keeper Humphrey Katasi.

Daniel Otieno doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute with a fine finish from Kinyanjui's precise pass.

The hosts continued to hunt for more goals and were rewarded in the 71st minute. Live-wire Kinyanjui received a good pass from substitute Tyson Otieno, the former controlled it well before volleying the ball over Katasi.

The provider turned out to be the scorer three minutes later, wrong-footing his marker with swift footwork and unleashed an unstoppable shot past the helpless custodian.