Posta Rangers frustrate AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz too good for Western Stima

The draw means Ingwe did not go second above KCB and reduce the gap to Tusker as the Powermen got a beating at Bukhungu

Posta Rangers frustrated AFC Leopards in a 0-0 Football Kenya Federation Premier League draw at Ruaraka Ground on Saturday.

The stalemate means AFC Leopards, now with 33 points, failed to dislodge KCB from second place on the table.

The Mailmen won two quick corners, in the second and fourth minutes, but Ingwe’s backline were able to clear them with minimal fuss.

Austin Odhiambo tried a long-range shot in the 15th minute but his effort went wide with Posta Rangers remaining impervious at the back.

The home side almost opened the scoring in the 21st minute but Francis Nambute’s six-yard shot was superbly stopped by AFC Leopards’ Benjamin Ochan.

When Isaac Kipyegon was red-carded in the 49th minute, AFC Leopards made two changes to reinforce the backline as Hanel Ochiueng and Robinson Kamura replaced Bienvenue Shaka and Caleb Olilo.

Three corners – that came as a result of late pressure on Posta Rangers – were unable to earn AFC Leopards the much-needed goal.

At Narok Stadium, Ulinzi Stars claimed a 2-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks with goals from Masita Masuta and Clinton Omondi enough to bag the three points.

The first attempt of the game was made by Douglas Mokaya of Kariobangi Sharks but James Saruni was equal to the task as he stopped the long-range shot in the 25th minute.

After a number of attempts, Ulinzi Stars broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through former Nzoia Sugar striker Masuta.

A dangerous foul on Kariobangi Sharks' Patillah Omotto saw Boniface Okinyi booked in the 35th minute before John Omondi fouled Harun Mwale, but he was not cautioned a minute later. In the 39th minute, Omondi struck to ensure the home side went to the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

Julius Masaba came close to striking the first goal for Kariobangi Sharks after a nice build-up but his shot went just over the bar in the 49th minute.

Saruni was alert enough to stop another Kariobangi Sharks attack as he saved Erick Kapaito's attempt from finding the top left corner two minutes after the hour mark.

Article continues below

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz ran riot against Western Stima to register a 4-0 win.

Stephen Opoku scored the opener in the fourth minute before George Oduor made it 2-0 in the 10th minute as the hosts dominated the disjointed visitors. In the 16th minute, David Okoth scored the third one before the first half ended as Western Stima failed to create a single goal-scoring opportunity.

Despite the comfortable first-half lead, Nicholas Muyoti made a tactical change in the 65th minute with the introduction of Steven Wakhanya for Chris Masinza. It took the substitute three minutes to find the back of the net and punish the unstable visitors.