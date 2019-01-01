Posta Rangers floor Sofapaka while Kariobangi Sharks draw against Western Stima

The Mailmen are the biggest winners after picking up full points in the first match of the new season, played at Narok Stadium

Posta have defeated 2-1 while and have drawn 2-2 in the opening matches of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Gerson Likono and Eliud Lokuwom scored ' goals while Ellie Asieche netted Sofapaka's solitary strike.

In the other match on opening day, Eric Kapaito and Patrick Otieno scored Kariobangi Sharks goals while Baron Oketch and Samuel Abawa scored for Western Stima at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Oketch netted the first goal of the 2019/20 KPL season as he placed Western Stima in front in the 15th minute as the visitors looked the more composed side.

Kapaito equalised in the 29th minute when Western Stima failed to contain a clever run by Patrick Otieno along the left-wing.

The former star delivered a powerful cross across the goalmouth to find Kapaito on the other end and the former FC Talanta forward tapped in for the equalizer.

Western Stima's Hassan Kikoyo was the first person to be booked after a dangerous tackle on Kariobangi Sharks' captain Eric Juma in the 34th minute.

Otieno, who was giving the visiting defenders a hard time, managed to beat his markers and slotted the ball for Harisson Mwendwa but the winger was flagged for offside in the 37th minute.

Kariobangi Sharks were growing in confidence and the Kisumu-based side was finding it hard to deal with them in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

Sublime Otieno added the second for Kariobangi Sharks in the 53rd minute from a crafty build-up by the William Muluya-led team.

The youngster positioned himself at the right place to receive a cross from Mwendwa and he did not disappoint as he headed past Abawa in the Western Stima goal.

Abawa successfully converted an 88th-minute penalty for Western Stima to ensure the two teams picked up a 2-2 draw in their first match.

Meanwhile, at Narok Stadium Ellie Asieche put Sofapaka ahead in the 29th minute as the new-look team took on Posta Rangers.

Gerson Likono scored Posta Rangers equalizing goal in the 47th minute before Lokuwom got the second for the visitors at the hour mark.