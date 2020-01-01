Posta Rangers deny Gor Mahia's appointment of Omollo as temporary coach

The Mailmen insist their tactician is contracted to them and preparing the team for their league opener against AFC Leopards

Posta have categorically stated their head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is still contracted to the club and has not signed for any other team.

On Sunday, Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions confirmed on their official page they had hired the former Harambee Stars defender to handle the team on a temporary basis during their Caf matches.

This is after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) banned K’Ogalo’s current coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves from stepping on the touchline during their preliminary round fixture against APR of Rwanda for allegedly not having Caf ‘A’ coaching qualification papers.

More teams

But despite ’s statement confirming his appointment, Goal now understands his parent club Rangers have said they are not aware their coach has taken another role with a different club insisting he was still in charge and preparing the team for their FKF Premier League opener against on Saturday.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Pamzo is still [Posta Rangers'] coach, he trained the team today [on Monday] at Jamhuri Showground, I have not heard from him whether he has signed to handle any other club, all these stories I have just seen them on social media,” a club source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Monday.

“He [Pamzo] has a running contract with us and is focusing on our league's opening match against AFC set for Saturday.”

On unveiling ‘Pamzo’, Gor Mahia stated: “Gor Mahia have agreed with Kenyan Premier League coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo to be the stand-in coach for the team against APR of Rwanda in a Caf preliminary tie.

“This is coming after Caf disqualified head coach Roberto Oliviera for ‘lack’ of required qualification, as per Caf guidelines, to lead the team in any Caf ties – according to new regulations.”

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed the former defender had joined on a temporary basis as the club settles the problem with their full-time coach.

“We have settled on Sammy Omollo to be the stand-in coach for the team in Rwanda as we try to sort out the current coach’s issue with Caf,” stated Rachier.

Article continues below

“That means, Sammy, will lead the technical bench as Robertinho is not allowed to be on the touchline until the issue is sorted.”

The Kenyan champions will leave the country later in the week for Rwanda to play the hosts in Kigali, with the aggregate winner advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Gor Mahia have never reached the Caf Champions League group stage.