Posta Rangers deserved to lose against Ulinzi Stars - Omollo

The former Kenya international admits his charges played a substandard game against the four-time league champions

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo states his team deserved to lose against in Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Goals from Enosh Ochieng and Oscar Wamalwa were enough to hand the four-time league champions a 2-0 win and send them to fourth position on the table. The Mailmen tactician is infuriated by his team's inability to stick to the game plan leading to their first loss in the New Year.

"Things did not turn out as we had anticipated; we gave away two easy goals because we did not stick to our plan," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"I am disappointed because of the performance, we were sluggish in all departments and deserved to lose. With the mistakes we made, especially at the back, there was no way we could have won the match. Ulinzi deserved to go home with the three points."

The former defender is now focused on improving the team before playing Kisumu All-Stars in their next assignment.

"We have to find a solution this week in training and ensure we do not repeat the same mistakes in our next game. The main thing for us is to try and win as many games as possible," Omollo concluded.

Rangers played without the services of their two key players Simon Mbugua and Charles Odette whose contracts have expired.