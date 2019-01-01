Posta Rangers defender Ngotho can be a solution for Kenya - Omollo

The former defender believes the Mailman can bring stability in the national team's backline

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes Suleiman Ngotho will solve Harambee Stars defensive woes if given a chance by coach Francis Kimanzi.

The defender has been included in 's provisional squad for the Cecafa Senior Championship set to start on December 7-18th in . The defending champions are keen on improving their defence which has been conceding goals of late, the latest one being at home in the 1-1 draw against Togo in the 2021 Afcon qualifier.

Omollo states he is not surprised by the defender's inclusion in the team which he believes is deserved.

"Ngotho is a good player, a leader on the pitch and I believe he is the answer to Francis Kimanzi's defensive problems," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"Joseph Okumu and Joash Onyango have been porous in central defence, it is the reason why Kenya have been conceding goals. Ngotho is better in communication, I have been following him up since his time at Thika United and I believe if given a chance he will help Harambee Stars."

The veteran tactician has also given his opinion regarding Simba SC's Francis Kahata exclusion from the team.

"Kimanzi is giving younger players a chance to show what they can do in the national team and it is the reason why Kahata is not in the team," Omollo concluded.

Kenya is currently in camp preparing for the annual tournament set to start this weekend in Uganda.