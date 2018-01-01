Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo lauds charges despite losing to Mathare United

Kevin Kimani and Cliff Nyakeya were on target for the ‘slum boys’ with Dennis Ongeri hitting a consolation for the mailmen

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has lauded his charges for a good fight despite losing to Mathare United on Saturday.

Kevin Kimani and Cliff Nyakeya were on target for the ‘slum boys’ with Dennis Ongeri hitting a consolation for the mailmen. Coach ‘Pamzo’ says the team will also have to improve defensively and avoid conceding if they are to do better.

Article continues below

“We need to improve especially in defense, it could have saved us especially in the two goals we conceded. We could have won the match or even get a draw but it did not happen; conceding has been our main undoing and it is something we are working on. We cannot afford to concede goals like those in the league.

“My players did well towards the end, they pushed really hard for an equalizer but were unlucky not to get it,” Omollo told Goal.com.

Posta Rangers have managed to get just three points from the three games played so far this season.