Posta Rangers coach Omollo explains why 2019 has been bad year for KPL

The tactician points out a number of reasons he says the league has had a poor season so far

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has explained why 2019 has been a very poor year for the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Omollo, who is set to lead in their last match of the year against on December 29, has pointed out issues which have contributed to problems facing KPL in the 2019/20 season.

The fact that got expelled from KPL after dishing out three walkovers is one of the major reasons Omollo says the league has not seen any growth this year.

Sugar did not honour two of their matches in the first round.

“One cannot say KPL has seen improvement in 2019 when we have had five walkovers for the first time ever and this is why we no longer have teams like Sony Sugar in the top-tier,” Omollo told Goal.

“Another big challenge is the lack of enough grounds. If want to be a superpower on matters football, they must cancel doubleheaders. Doubleheaders are not giving teams enough time to prepare especially those which are set to start their games early.

“If you are starting a game at 2:00 PM it means you will have to kick-off your preparations early, take breakfast then after few minutes you take lunch just before the game. This congestion of programmes is not good for players.”

Due to lack of enough stadiums, teams have been forced to use Kenyatta Stadium and Afraha Stadium in Machakos and Nakuru respectively more regularly and the tactician says such long travelling hours is not good for players and the league itself.

“Teams which travel to Machakos or Nakuru have to contend with traffic jams and this contributes to poor playing environment for players,” he concluded.

“That time when we will be hosting one game at a go on one pitch, then I will say we are ready to help football grow in Kenya. But for now, a lot has to be done.”

KPL has entered into its mid-season break without a title sponsor as SportPesa walked away from the Kenyan market before the competition started in late August.